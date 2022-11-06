BLOOMER — Andrew Joseph Bohl, 28, of Bloomer, Wis., passed into the arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 3, 2022, in the arms of his mother with his father, sister, and brother at his side.

He was born August 18, 1994, in Marshfield, Wis., the son of Cletus and Amy (Krista) Bohl. Andrew grew up in Bloomer, attended Bloomer Public Schools, and graduated from Bloomer High School in 2013.

Andrew worked at Shadick’s Price Rite for many years. He enjoyed hunting, card games, gaming, and watching sports of all kinds- especially the Badgers, Brewers, Vikings, and Bucks. Most of all, he loved his dog, “Wilson.”

Andrew is survived by his parents; siblings: Elizabeth (Jake) Briggs of Bloomer, and Matthew (Jess) Bohl of Chippewa Falls; grandparents: Patricia Bohl of Bloomer, Cyril and Lelah Krista of Chippewa Falls; nephews: Jackson Bohl, Henry Bohl, and Luke Bohl; niece, Amelia Briggs; special cousin, Stacy Lehnartz; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Matt Bohl; aunt, Heidi Haack; cousins: John Bohl, and Branden Lehnartz; and two angel babies he never got to hug.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 11, 2022, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Bloomer with Father Victor Feltes celebrating the Mass. Burial will follow at St. Paul’s North Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Thompson Funeral Home in Bloomer. A Christian Vigil service will be held at 7:00 p.m. to conclude the evening visitation.

In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorials.

Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services in Bloomer is serving the family. To express condolences online, please visit www.thompsonfuneralhome.com.