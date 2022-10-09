 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Andrew M. Pollock

LA CROSSE — Andrew M. Pollock, 71, of La Crosse passed away Friday, September 30, 2022, at Tomah V.A.A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 1425 Jackson Street, La Crosse. Pastor Don Iliff will officiate and burial with Military Honors will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, La Crosse. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.

For a complete obituary or to share online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.

