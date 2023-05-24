CHIPPEWA FALLS — Andrew Paul Sonnentag, “AKA Paul,” 63, of Chippewa Falls, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends on Friday, May 19, 2023.

He was born on Oct. 9, 1959, to Louis and Laura (Watkins) Sonnentag of Cadott, Wisconsin. Andy graduated from Cadott High School in 1978.

He enlisted in the U.S. Navy the previous year and left immediately after graduation. He served in the Navy for six years and was known as a “Sea Bee,” which is a mechanical engineer. He was stationed in Japan for a year and received numerous awards for his service. Andy was a proud member of the Navy and had undying love for God and country. In his later years he joined Post 77 in Chippewa Falls.

When honorably discharged, he moved back home and met Brenda that same weekend. They were united in marriage on June 1, 1985. In this union were born Crystal Sonnentag (Tyler Fredrick) and Mathew Sonnentag (Shannon).

Andy was always willing to help anyone who needed something. He was the jack-of-all-trades and the master of none. If your car broke down, needed a tow, sink leaking, roof installation, he was glad to help even when he maybe didn’t know how, he would figure it out.

He loved the outdoors and loved to hunt and fish. His first hunting dog, Benny (a girl), hunted with him all the time, and if Andy was working she would even hunt without him. They were made for each other.

Andy drove semi for many years and because of his knowledge, his bosses would come to him when problems came up. He was very proud of his work and it showed.

Andy is survived by his wife, Brenda; children: Crystal and Matt; grandchildren: Jenna and Colton Leirmo, Brooke and Chase Fredrick, Emily and Chelsea Sonnentag; honorary son, John Baker and children: Braelynn Dawson, Noah and John Baker. Also by his siblings: Wayne Sonnentag (Sharon), Shirley Woodford (Dave), Bunny Curry, Randy Sonnentag (Chris), Louis, Jr. Sonnentag (Jane), Joe Sonnentag (Lorrie) and Tracy Clark (Josh); brothers-in-law: Brian Guckenberg (Peggy), Jason Guckenberg (Jody); sister-in-law, Christine Klein (Mark); and father-in-law, Richard Guckenberg (Linda); and by nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his mother-in-law, Judie Guckenberg.

A memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona, Wisconsin. Visitation will be held that day prior to the service from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Burial with full military rites will be held at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, Wisconsin.

