Andrew Thomas Ritter left us suddenly on May 3, 2023. He was born June 20, 1979, at Tomah Memorial Hospital, Tomah, Wisconsin, to Arthur and Linda Ritter. Linda loved to tell everyone the story of his birth and if you know, you know. Andy grew up on the family farm with his brother, Artie, and sister, Amy. The Ritter circle was vast and Andy spent much of his time running with the Pierce, Linehan, Abbs and Olson families. The stories that they tell could fill a book. It was when Andy was young that he got the nickname “Fred” (Thanks Lori!). Freddy graduated in 1997 from Tomah High School and started working with his dad the very next day for Art’s Tree and Lawn Service. He continued working as a “tree surgeon,” as he liked to call it, for 25 years and ultimately became owner and operator in 2013.

In 2004, Freddy met Molly Chapman at a Ritter farm fiesta and as they say, the rest is history. They were married on May 20, 2006, in Birchwood, Wis., and went onto be parents to Rhett, Collin and Ally. Freddy’s family was his pride and joy. He worked fiercely to provide for them but was always ready to play just as hard. If the kids were somewhere for an activity, he was there. If they needed something, he was there. They were all blessed to have had each other and lived life to its very fullest; traveling on amazing vacations, camping, going up north to the cabin, hanging out at home or mostly just spending their time with their beloved hockey and baseball families and valley friends. Whatever it was, Freddy always added a next level of fun and entertainment. To know Fred, was to love him.

Freddy is survived by his loving wife, Molly; sons: Rhett (Taylor), Collin; and daughter, Allison; his parents, Arthur and Linda of Tomah; brother, Arthur; and sister, Amy (Brian). He is further survived by his in-laws, Bill and Evie Chapman; brother in-law, Todd (Lynn); and sister in-law, Katie (Chad). Fred loved his nieces and nephews like they were his own: Jagger and Gavin Hammer, Avary, Brooklyn, Riley and Cole Chapman, and Connor, Brielle and Huntleigh (Pip) Grant; they will miss Uncle Freddy beyond measure.

To Freddy’s friends-he’d sure smile and laugh hearing you all talk about being his best friend; really, truly you all were. He was always there for his family and friends and loved you all big. He was a good friend, an amazing husband, father son and brother and the life of any party. His laugh is something that will never be forgotten.

So, make yourself a Freddy fly-by and smile and laugh with each other over your memories of Fred-there are so many.

Visitation will be held Sunday, May 7, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. A Celebration of Freddy’s life will be held and announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Tomah Youth Hockey or Tomah Youth Baseball. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.