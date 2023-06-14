Aneda Mae E. Onshus, 89, of rural Cashton, WI, passed away Thursday, June 1, 2023, at the Vernon Memorial Hospital in Viroqua, WI. Aneda Mae was born May 6, 1934, to Engvald and Alida (Larson) Johnson. On June 14, 1952, she married Orland Onshus at the North Coon Prairie Lutheran Church. Together they farmed outside of Cashton while raising their family. She was a lifelong member of the North Coon Prairie Church where she looked forward to being at every service. Aneda Mae was committed to taking care of her church from cleaning and upkeep to making her famous Norwegian goodies and the best potatoes for every event. Her love for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren was strong and she will be missed.
Aneda Mae is survived by her daughter, Susan Onshus; four grandchildren: Sara (Rick) Christianson and their children: Logan and Caden; Cody (Alyse Ambrosini) Onshus and children: Lincoln, Kinslee and Mason, Cameron (Jenna) Onshus, Ryan (Starr Nelson) Onshus and daughter, Paysen; daughter-in-law, Julie Onshus; sister, Sharon Johnson, along with nieces, nephews, close cousins and relatives, and dear friends.
Aneda Mae was preceded in death by her parents and stepmother, Othelia; her husband, Orland; two sons, Michael and Monte; an infant brother; and a sister, Marilyn Johnson.
Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, June 6, 2023, 1:00 PM at North Coon Prairie Lutheran Church, Newry, WI. Pastors Amanda Schultz and Pat Ziems will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation Monday, June 5, 2023, 4:00 – 7:00 PM at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Cashton, WI. Visitation will also be held Tuesday from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at the church. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkesonfuneralhome.com