Aneda Mae E. Onshus, 89, of rural Cashton, WI, passed away Thursday, June 1, 2023, at the Vernon Memorial Hospital in Viroqua, WI. Aneda Mae was born May 6, 1934, to Engvald and Alida (Larson) Johnson. On June 14, 1952, she married Orland Onshus at the North Coon Prairie Lutheran Church. Together they farmed outside of Cashton while raising their family. She was a lifelong member of the North Coon Prairie Church where she looked forward to being at every service. Aneda Mae was committed to taking care of her church from cleaning and upkeep to making her famous Norwegian goodies and the best potatoes for every event. Her love for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren was strong and she will be missed.