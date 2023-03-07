HOLMEN—Angela Mae Evans McHenry, 58, of Holmen, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly on Friday afternoon, February 17, 2023, at her home.

Angi, as she was known to family and friends, was born in Lansing, Michigan on January 5, 1965, to parents, Keith and Viretta (Smith) Evans. She faced many challenges throughout her life including near death as a child, overcoming anorexia and a bad car crash. Angi graduated from Marshall High School, class of 1983 and then graduated from Michigan State University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Microbiology and Food Science. Angi started her career in dairy processing at Golden Guernsey. Her career included employment at Tropicana, Mead Johnson, Foremost Farms, SIA Global and Underwriter’s Laboratory, all as a Food Defense Auditor. She owned and created Assured Compliance Company offering auditing services for large food manufacturers. Angi enjoyed the outdoors and traveling to Scotland, Ireland, Jamaica and Kawai many times with her husband, John P. McHenry. Angi and her husband married on the north shore beach in Kawai and recently renewed their vows this past December on Kawai. She loved playing golf, cycling, gardening, canning, cooking and taking care of her two Portuguese Water dogs (Mo and Yahtzee). She also was very comfortable just hanging out at home and watching movies.

John, her husband, was the love of her life and they where lucky to find each other as they were soulmates and best friends.

John was the long-term companion and loving spouse for over 40 years. Angi is survived by her husband, John; two brothers and three sisters: Richard (Teresa) Evans, Kay (Jim) Dutch, Deborah (Tim) Walbeck, Brenda Rodewald, Michael (Brenda) Evans and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Keith Evans, and her mother, Viretta Evans.

Friends may visit with the family from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 2, 2023, at Kempf Family Funeral and Cremation Services, 723 US Hwy. 27 N., Marshall, MI 49068, where a memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Following the service, a reception will be held in the Kempf Reception Center. Please visit https://www.kempffuneralhome.com to view the online obituary, sign the guest book, and leave condolences to the family.