Angela Marie "Angie" Page (nee Sullivan)

It is with profound sadness that the family of Angela Marie “Angie” Page announce her peaceful passing on September 22, 2021 at the age of 48 years.

Angela was born in January of 1973 in Skokie, Illinois to Timothy and Shelby Sullivan and later moved from Chicago to La Farge and then on to Sparta, Wisconsin where she graduated in 1991. While at Sparta Senior High School, she was very active in choir, show choir ensembles and various musicals where she had her name in lights! Angela earned the role of leading lady in many productions.

She had a beautiful voice to go with her beautiful smile, soul and unwavering love of God.

Angela worked various jobs, but it was when she started at St Francis Medical Center as a patient care tech that her life changed drastically. She found her true calling as a caregiver. She also met her future husband, Jim.

Angela attended Western Wisconsin Technical College and very proudly became a registered nurse. From that moment, she was hooked on caring for babies. She then worked in Pediatrics at Gundersen clinic in Onalaska. Angela attended Viterbo College where she attained a bachelor’s degree in nursing and her master’s degree in nursing education. While at Viterbo, she became fast and lifelong friends with Nicholle Frahm-Ward. Her first job was with inpatients in the Pediatrics Department at Gundersen Hospital. She went on to be a professor in nursing at WWTC and Viterbo College.

She accomplished all of this while raising and fiercely loving two, then three, then four and finally five sons (plus many bonus sons and daughters) and being “the air traffic controller” of our family.

Angela worked a few other positions as her health began to deteriorate. She always felt called to go back to Pediatrics, but was not able to do patient care again due to a very rare genetic disorder.

This disease slowly took her health, at times, her spirit, but never her faith.

There was a very good chance if you knew Angela, you were loved by her. She made people feel special and important. Angela had a very strong faith in Jesus Christ. She prayed often and frequently clutched her rosary. It was this faith that helped her through the incredible pain that she lived with. She often said that “so many were worse off than me: I’m blessed.”

True to Angela’s pure heart, irrevocable faith, and indelible spirit, she kept a collection of notes that were to become The She’ll Never Be Anything book, to give people with childhood trauma hope and encouragement. Angela will be immensely missed by countless people.

She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 24 years, James “Jim”; sons: Brandon of Galesville, Samuel (Goldye) of Denver, Tyler, Noah (Rachel) and Tim of Onalaska; her mother, Shelbyjo Brooks of Sparta; siblings: MaKenzie Maxwell of Denver, David Slagle of Sparta, Shelby Jean (Joshua) Shultz of Clay Center, KS, Scott Sullivan of Sparta; sister- in-law Marlene (Lynn) Duckworth of La Crosse, sister-in-law Terri Lee of Holmen, brother-in-law Dave (Karen) Page of McFarland, sister-in-law Mary (Ric) Halama of Independence, brother-in-law Mike (Kim) Page of Mindoro, sister-in-law Rose (Dennis) Rosenbaum of Ferryville; many loving nieces and nephews as well as countless family and friends.

Angela was preceeded in death by her father, Timothy Ray Sullivan, a brother, Timmy and her husband’s loving parents, John and Darlene Page.

A Public Visitation will be held beginning at 12:00 p.m., with a Prayer Service at 2:00 p.m., on Monday September 27th at Free First Church, 123 Mason Street, Onalaska.

The family wishes to thank the Infectious Diseases and Pulmonary departments of the Mayo Clinic Health system. Caring for Angela in life, her team consisted of Dr. Carmen Dargel, Dr. Reka Furedi, Dr. Daniel Small and staff, Traci Kokke, R.N. and Nikki Busch There is much appreciation for their unwavering support and compassion. Graciously, deep thanks goes out to a very special friend Heather Odenbach.

Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family during their time of loss.