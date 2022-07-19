SPARTA—Angela Marie (Rockwell) Arnold, 55, of Sparta, formerly of Onalaska, died Friday, July 15, 2022, surrounded by family. She was born February 9, 1967, in La Crosse to Mary (Ja Doul) and Marvin Rockwell.

Angela married Bruce Arnold on March 15, 2016, at Club 16, in Sparta, and were together 20+ wonderful years. She worked for Century Foods International for 17 years.

Angela loved adding to her black bear collection, kayaking and camping. She also loved playing cards and crafting, but what she loved most was spending time and with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Bruce Arnold; children: Sarah (William) Fosbinder, Josh and Aaron Zezulka, Raiven (Damien) Johnson, and Ryott Arnold; and 13 beautifully spoiled grandchildren; brothers: Lonnie (Tarilyn) Rockwell, Terry Rockwell; sisters: Kitzi (Dave) Sobkowiak, Lynette (Jim) Williams; mother-in-law, Bonnie (Ron) Arnold; sisters-in-law: Lynette (Pedro) Tejeda, Laura Arnold; and many nieces; nephews; relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents; granddaughter, Aubrey; daughter, Tasha; and father-in-law, Lolli.

Services will be held at 12:00PM, on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, with Pastor James Mumm and Pastor Bill Badder officiating. A luncheon will follow the services at the Club 16.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m., until the time of services on Saturday, at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation.

Online condolences may be offered at www.schanhoferfh.com. Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements.