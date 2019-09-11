ONALASKA — Angeline “Angie” E. Haug, 87, of Onalaska passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Eagle Crest South, La Crosse. She was born in La Crosse, Dec. 29, 1931, to Edward and Ester (Brown) McCabe. On June 23, 1951, Angie married James D. Haug and he preceded her in death Jan. 23, 2018.
Angie retired after 25 years at La Crosse Graphics. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and a past president. Angie loved to play cards and was in a card club with her friends for over 50 years. Most of all Angie loved her family and friends and spending time with them.
Angie is survived by a daughter, Laurie (Gary) Smith of Holmen; three sons, Steven (Pamela) Haug and Greg (Carol) Haug both of Holmen, and Joel (Kalah) Haug of Onalaska; a son-in-law, Tim (Kathy) DeFlorian; 10 grandchildren, Nicholas (Mary Ann) Haug, Anthony (Kate) Haug, Roger (Jen) Smith, Todd (Tawnya) Smith, Ben Smith, Adam Smith, Jacob (Alyssa) Haug, Cassie (Adam Cassioppi) Haug, Corey (Kadie) Haug and Ashley (Alex Macak) Haug; 21 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Grace Halverson and Mary Hanson; two brothers, Joseph (Arlone) McCabe and John (Marlene) McCabe; brother-in-law, Walter Neubauer; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Colleen DeFlorian; three infant daughters; a grandson, Samuel Haug; three sisters, Margaret Davidson, Agnes Kofta and Helen Neubauer; and two brothers, William McCabe and Francis McCabe.
You have free articles remaining.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 515 North Main St., Holmen. The Reverend John Parr will officiate and burial will be in Onalaska Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. with a prayer service starting at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 515 McHugh Road, Holmen. A visitation will also be held from 9:30 a.m. until time of service Friday at the church.
The family would like to thank the staff at Bethany Heights, Eagle Crest South and Gundersen Hospice, for the care and compassion they showed Angie.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl.17, Chicago, Ill., 60601.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.