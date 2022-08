Angeline M. Becker, 102, formerly of La Crosse, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at the Morrow Nursing Home in Sparta, Wisconsin. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in La Crosse. Friends may call at the church on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. A complete obituary and online guestbook are available at www.schumacher-kish.com.