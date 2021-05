ST. PAUL, Minnesota—Anita K. Monsoor, age 96, of St. Paul, MN and formerly of La Crosse, WI and Austin, MN died Monday, May 10, 2021 at the English Rose Suites in Edina, MN.

There will be a funeral service for Anita at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Hoff Funeral Home-Rushford with the Reverend Thomas Melvin officiating. Burial will be in the State Veteran Cemetery in Preston, MN at a later date. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.