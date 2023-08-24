Anita M. Kuster, 64, passed away peacefully at home on July 10, 2023, surrounded by her family in the care of St. Croix Hospice.

Anita was born Aug. 29, 1958, in St. Paul, Minnesota, to Louis and Adeline (Pedley) Breneman.

Anita changed the lives of countless men and women through her work as an addiction’s counselor. Her primary places of employment were at Trinititeam’s, Treatment Alternative Program (TAP) and Lutheran Social Services (LSS) Affinity House.

On Nov. 16, 1996, Anita was united in marriage to Clifford J. Kuster. Anita has three children: Ryan (Alyssa) Breneman and Cole and Amira Kuster.

She is survived by her husband; and her sons; and daughter; grandchildren: Mia, Rylan, and Adeline; and her brother, Douglas (Nancy) Breneman; and sister, Sharon (Richard) Spaen. Anita was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Adeline Breneman.

A memorial service for Anita will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at Hulke Family Funeral Home. Memorial visitation will take place that day at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Inurnment will take place at a later date in the Prairie View Cemetery.

To view the service virtually, please use the link provided: boxcast.tv/view/anita-kuster-service-ehztcylciwwgj98bjjnq.

Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.

Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701, is assisting the family with the arrangements.