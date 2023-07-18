ROCKLAND—Ann Aleen (Austin) Johnson, 78, of Rockland passed away on July 6, 2023, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. The visitation will be held Saturday, July 22, from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at the United Methodist Church, Rockland, WI with the funeral service following at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at the Leon Cemetery.
