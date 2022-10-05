CHIPPEWA FALLS — Ann F. Etten, 98, of Chippewa Falls died on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at the Rutledge Home in Chippewa Falls under the care of Mayo Hospice.

Ann was born on Aug. 7, 1924, the daughter of Alex and Mary (Schreador) Pleska.

On Nov. 21, 1944, Ann married Arve Etten at St. Joseph’s Church in Boyd.

Ann was a member of Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls.

Ann loved flowers, gardening, puzzles, crosswords and playing cards. She loved taking care of children, especially her grandchildren. She was active at church and enjoyed reading and dancing. Bingo days were her favorite days.

Ann is survived by two sons: John of Reno, Nevada, and Jeff (Janet) of Georgetown, Texas; two daughters: Jean (Jerry) Brod of Eau Claire and Juanice (Bill) Monpas of Chippewa Falls; three grandsons: Doug and Jeremy Hallum, and Dane Etten; four granddaughters: Wendy Burkhardt, Amber Halverson, Sara Monpas, and Maria Paulsen; step-grandson, Mason Reinhart; and ten great-grandchildren: Wyatt, Joshua, and Aliyah Halverson, Wesley Harris, Clare and Morgyn Hallum, Zander Beyer, Kendall and Max Paulsen, and Morgan Robinson.

Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Arve; her parents; two brothers, Frank and Alex Pleska; three sisters, Mary Anderson, Catherine Pleska, and Lena Glenna; two grandchildren, Eric Hallum and Kelli Etten; and step grandson, Cole Hildenbrand.

Funeral services will be held at noon Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. Interment will be in Hope Cemetery.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services at noon at the church.

The family would like to thank the caring staff at the Rutledge Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to the Rutledge Home Bingo Fund.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.