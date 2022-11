ONALASKA — Ann Marie Burrow, 65, of Onalaska passed away peacefully Nov. 19, 2022, at her home. A memorial service will be held at noon Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. A visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. The family would like to invite friends for a luncheon after the services. Her full obituary is online at couleecremation.com.