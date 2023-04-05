BUTTE, MT—Ann Renee Drew, of Butte Montana, passed away peacefully at dawn on March 23, 2023 with family by her side. Ann had green eyes, a green thumb and a heart of gold.

Ann was born on January 21,1945, in Westby, Wisconsin, to Ivan and Rosalie Schye. She was the oldest of four siblings. Ann had a wonderful childhood growing up on a farm, surrounded by family and friends. She was especially close with her grandmother, Bertha Fremstad. Westby is a small Norwegian town full of rich culture, heritage, and tradition. Ann lovingly shared those traditions with her daughters and grandchildren.

Ann attended The University of Wisconsin La Crosse and graduated with a degree in Library Science. She was active in the Alpha Xi Delta sorority. There she met and married the love of her life, Douglas Drew. Doug was in the process of getting his PhD and pursuing teaching positions, which took the couple around the world. Ann spent a year in Norway, which was one of her fondest memories. She also lived in Wyoming, California, Iowa, Rhode Island, New Orleans, and Montana.

Ann taught English and held several library positions in various places, including Head Librarian at the city library in Laramie, Wyoming, before making Butte her home in 1977. She worked at the Butte Public Library with joyful dedication for 27 years, the last 15 years as Executive Director, retiring in 2007. After retiring, Ann and Doug enjoyed traveling to many destinations around the world, including Australia, Italy, and Alaska.

Ann was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother, wife, and loyal friend. She loved reading, soaking up the sun, gardening, walking, traveling, and spending time with her grandchildren, and her dogs. Ann was a dedicated member of the Drama Study Bookclub, one of the oldest bookclubs in Butte. She was a member off the Gold Hill Lutheran Church. She gave back passionately to her community. Ann was active in the Butte Kiwanis Club, she volunteered at the Butte Food Bank, and donated her time at the Butte Archives. You could always find Ann with an extra bag for picking up litter on her daily walks. Ann will be greatly missed by all.

Ann is survived by her husband, Douglas Drew of Butte; her daughter, Julie Funke; son-in-law, Jeff, and their children: Conner, Jordan and Sophia of Morgantown WV; her daughter, Jessica Carr; son-in-law, Ben, and their daughter, Drew of Butte MT; her siblings: Jon and his wife, Patsy Schye, Susan and her husband, Stanley Dodge and Paul Schye and their families. The families of the late Jack and Joyce Drew; her sister-in-law, Barbara Hillestad and Erik Hillestad. She was preceded in death by her parents: Ivan and Rosalie Schye; her in-laws: Donald and Edith Drew; her brother-in-law, Larry Drew and brother-in-law, Jack Drew and his wife, Joyce Drew; her sister-in-law, Meredith (the late wife of Paul Schye).

A celebration of Life will be announced and held at a later date. Please send memorials in honor of Ann Drew to the Butte Food Bank, 1019 E. 2nd St., Butte, MT 59701.