Anna B. (Gillmore-Wurster) Pierce
Anna B. (Gillmore-Wurster) Pierce, 94, died Friday, May 31, 2019, at Norseland Nursing Home in Westby.
Anna was born June 14, 1924, in Bristol, Wis., to Byron and Jessie (Yonk) Gillmore. Anna worked at United Products serum plant in Woodworth, Wis., at Coopers, sewing labels on jockey underwear, and worked for the government during World War II packing bomb parachutes. She attended Normal School in the Racine-Kenosha, Wis., area to become a teacher until she married Carl Wurster in 1947. Carl and Anna were married and farmed for 28 years in the Viola-Westby area and Ann served as a 4-H leader for many years. Just before Carl's death in 1975, Anna went to work at Borgen's in Westby, as their manager. She enjoyed her time there but then was blessed with another love, Pastor Darwin Pierce. They were married in 1977 and both of them did pastoral ministry in the Westby,-Sparta area and then were winter pastors in Texas from 1986 until 1998, when Darwin became ill and passed away after 22 years of marriage.
Anna was an avid quilter and hundreds of quilts were given to her family, friends and those in need. She always said a person covered with a quilt was covered with love. Anna loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and everyone else who came into her life. She loved God and her church family. Ann and her best friend, Emma, shared many adventures, tears, laughter and love and most recently, shared a room at Norseland.
Anna is survived by her children, James (Kathy) Wurster of Pewaukee, Wis., Jean Pokrandt-Hass of Westby, Joyce (Ronnie) Clark of Cashton and Donna Pierce-Winter of Hilton Head, S.C.; her grandchildren, David, aka Clucker, (Kathy) Clark, Karen Suess, Scott (Stephani) Clark, Michael (Tina) Pokrandt, Michelle (Mark) Hendrickson, Thomas (Kimberly) Pokrandt, Steve (Nicole) Wurster and Heidi (Tom) Boyke; and 19 great-grandchildren; her very special friend of nearly 60 years, Emma McDonald; nieces and nephews.
Anna was preceded in death by her grandparents, Fred and Anna Gillmore and Clarence and Anna Yonk; parents, Byron and Jessie Gillmore; husbands, Carl F. Wurster and Pastor Darwin Pierce; brothers, Harold Gillmore and Virgil Gillmore; grandson-in-law, Rob Suess; and son-in-law, Bruce Winter.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be directed to the family.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, at Faith United Methodist Church, Salem Ridge-La Farge, with Pastor Pam Harkema officiating. Friends may call from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, at Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby, with a prayer service at 7:30 p.m. with long time friend and Pastor, George Shick officiating.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials should be directed to the family.
On-line condolences may be offered at www.vossfh.com. The Vosseteig Funeral Home, 708 S Main St. in Westby, is serving the family. (608) 634-2100.