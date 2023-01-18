WESTBY—Anna J. Nordin, 92, of Westby, died on December 28, 2022. She was born on March 27, 1930, to Joseph Sr. and Aleda (Larson) Young and was raised on a farm with eight other siblings. Being the eldest of her brothers and sisters, she had the task of helping her mother feed the family, thus the beginning of being one great cook. She graduated from La Farge High School after attending Fairview all eight years of grade school. Anna met her life-long sweetheart at the Fairview store, while both of them were getting on a bus to attend 4-H camp in Prairie du Chien. She married Clarence Nordin on November 6, 1948, at the Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church. She had many jobs outside of the home. Some of these included cleaning rooms at the Hickory Hill Motel and the Old Towne Motel, sorting tobacco at the Viroqua Leaf, cooking for Sloan’s on the north side of Viroqua, as well as the Eagles and VFW. She was relentless in all phases of tobacco work for themselves and neighbors. She belonged to the Salem Homemakers and the Avalanche Ladies Aid.
Survivors include her two children: Gary (Jan) Nordin and Paula McIntosh; five grandchildren: Lucas Nordin, Lance (Julie) Nordin, Logan Nordin, Jason McIntosh, and Megan McIntosh; five great-grandchildren: Reese, Ruby, Chance, Lydia, and River; three brothers: John (Bonnie), Joseph Jr., and Roger (Janice) Nordin; two sisters: Mary (Martin Callaway, who died three days after Anna) Callaway, and Darlene Kerska; sister-in-law, Avanelle Genz; many nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.
Anna was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 72 years, Clarence; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Herman and Selma (Brudos) Nordin; two brothers, Robert and James; sister, Dolly (LaVerne) Lisney; brother-in-law, Arland; and three nephews: Bobbie, Brian, and Richard.
A Celebration of Anna’s life will be held at a later date and will be announced by Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.
Anna’s family would like to extend our gratitude to the excellent care provided by the staff members of Norseland Nursing Home. Blessed be the memory of Anna Jane Nordin.