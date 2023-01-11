WESTBY—Anna J. Nordin, 92, of Westby, died on December 28, 2022. She was born on March 27, 1930, to Joseph Sr. and Aleda (Larson) Young and was raised on a farm with eight other siblings. Being the eldest of her brothers and sisters, she had the task of helping her mother feed the family, thus the beginning of being one great cook. She graduated from La Farge High School after attending Fairview all eight years of grade school. Anna met her life-long sweetheart at the Fairview store, while both of them were getting on a bus to attend 4-H camp in Prairie du Chien. She married Clarence Nordin on November 6, 1948, at the Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church. She had many jobs outside of the home. Some of these included cleaning rooms at the Hickory Hill Motel and the Old Towne Motel, sorting tobacco at the Viroqua Leaf, cooking for Sloan’s on the north side of Viroqua, as well as the Eagles and VFW. She was relentless in all phases of tobacco work for themselves and neighbors. She belonged to the Salem Homemakers and the Avalanche Ladies Aid.