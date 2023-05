WESTBY—Anna J. Nordin, 92, of Westby, died on December 28, 2022. A Celebration of Anna’s life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby. Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.