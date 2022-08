WHEATON TOWNSHIP—A Celebration of Life will be held on August 14, 2022 at the Township of Wheaton Fire Station located along Hwy 29 west and adjacent to Susie’s house. The Celebration will be at the lower pavilion from 1:00 p.m.—5:00 p.m. Rain or Shine. The ball field is available, so feel free to bring children. Hot dogs, chips, beans, water, and a Bloody Mary bar will be provided. Thank you.