Anna L. Lindblad, 78, of Tomah passed away surrounded by her family Wednesday, March 29, 2019, at United Pioneer Home, Luck, Wis. She was born Nov. 9, 1940, to Bertil and Lois (Burkwall) Eklund in River Falls, Wis.
Anna was a member of the Grantsburg High School class of 1958. After graduation she was united in marriage to Paul Lindblad March 26, 1960, in Chicago. He preceded her in death June 1, 2016.
She worked at the F&M Bank in Tomah and Warrens, for many years until her retirement.
She was a faithful and devoted member of Tomah Baptist Church and was a woman who loved her Lord and Savior. She was very active in the music ministry, youth group, Woman’s Missionary and served as the church pianist/organist and secretary for many years. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, crocheting, playing scrabble and card games and was a loyal Green Bay Packers fan.
She will forever be remembered for her love and dedication to her husband, children, extended family and also to her church family and friends. She was a true prayer warrior with a quiet and gentle spirit, showing grace, love and kindness to all she came in contact.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Julie (Keith) Lindblad of Hayward, Wis.; Kevin (Raquel) Lindblad of Murfreesboro, N.C., and Lori (Tim) Snyder of Luck; five grandchildren, Tom Snyder, Cody (KayCee) Lindblad, Brittany Lindblad, Samantha Lindblad, Courtney (Casey) Ladron; one great-grandson, Gunner; five brothers and sisters, Karl (Betty) Eklund of Phoenix, Sylvia (Jim) Martins of Chicago, Karen (Craig) Vote of Harcourt, Iowa, Marge (Les) Eldeen of Tucson, Ariz., and John (Liz) Eklund of Pomfret, Conn.; two brothers-in-law, Duane (Karen) Lindblad and Ron (Avis) Lindblad; along with nieces, nephews and many other family and friends.
In addition to her husband of 56 years, Paul, she was preceded in death by a son, Keith Lindblad; sister, Liz Olson; brother-in-law, Ole Olson, brother-in-law, Dennis Sandberg; and nephew, Lawrence Olson.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 5, at the Tomah Baptist Church, Tomah. Burial will be held at the La Grange Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
You will live forever in our hearts and were truly an angel on earth. Love you always, mom!
