CHIPPEWA FALLS — Anna Mae Drum, 89, passed away on Sept. 22, 2022, at Care Partners Assisted Living and Memory Care in Eau Claire.

Anna Mae (Veness) Drum was born on Aug. 1, 1933, in Exeland, where she was raised. Her parents were Lewis and Rena (Baker) Veness. She attended Exeland area schools until the eighth grade, when she had to quit to help raise her brothers and sisters due to her mother’s ill health.

She married Alvin Edward (Olson) Drum on May 12, 1951, at the United Methodist Church in Exeland. After their marriage, they farmed in the Murry Township of Rusk County. They lived for a time in Ladysmith, then moved to Chippewa Falls in the 1960s. They raised five sons.

Anna’s life was devotion to her husband and motherhood. She was a strong, intelligent woman who her husband and sons could always rely on even though it was not always easy being the only female in the family.

Anna was always busy cooking, canning, cleaning, sewing and concerning herself with the welfare of her family.

Anna was a fine homemaker. Her house was always spotless, and her cooking and baking were outstanding. She always had delicious baked treats for every visitor to her home.

Anna’s needlepoint was also outstanding. She was very talented in the art of crochet and would create wonderful afghans, doilies, dolls and figurines.

Anna was the best wife and mother that anyone could be lucky enough to have. Her family will always be very proud of her and grateful for her love.

Anna is survived by four sons: Donald (Charlene) of Milwaukee, Gordon (Becky) of Altoona, Wayne (Terri) of Strum and Daniel (Dawna) of Washington; one brother, Sherman (Sandy) Veness of Ladysmith; four grandchildren: Larrisa Drum (Josh Olson), Jessica (Jesse Judkins), Natasha (Carey Hollenbeck) and Jill Drum Valenziano (Ben Stefmens); and seven great-grandchildren: Elijah, Emma, Aiden, Ava, Lexus, Nolan and Eleanor.

Anna is preceded in death by her husband, Alvin, her parents, six brothers and sisters; Leafy (Veness) Andrews, Dea (Veness) Mattison, Vinton Veness, Guy Veness, Joe Veness and Carol Veness, one son; Jody Lynn Drum and one granddaughter; Heidi Ann Drum (a daughter of Gordon and Becky).

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at the Exeland United Methodist Church with Rev. Mark Bartlett officiating. Burial will follow in Windfall Cemetery in Exeland. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time on Friday at the church. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the services.