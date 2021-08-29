BANGOR—Anna Marie Thill 86 of Bangor went to her Heavenly home on August, 26th 2021

She was born April 27, 1935 in Sparta to Herbert and Marian Fennigkoh. On December 17, 1955 she married Harold Thill at St Johns Lutheran Church in Sparta.

Funeral Services will be Sept 3rd at St Paul’s Lutheran Church at 11:00 AM Rev Brock Groth will officiate.

Friends and Family may call at St Paul’s Lutheran Church in Bangor on September 2nd from 5-7 and on September 3rd one hour prior to services. Luncheon to follow services at the church.

For full obituary visit Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes

“With God All things are Possible”