Anna Rose Harris

MARSHFIELD/MILLADORE, Wis. — Anna Rose Margaret (Koller) Harris, 85, formerly of Milladore and Marshfield, died Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, at the Marshfield Medical Center. Anna Rose resided in Marshfield for the past 42 years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28, at St. Kilian’s Catholic Church, Blenker, Wis., with the Rev. Antony Arokiyam officiating. Visitation is from 9:30 a.m. until the beginning of the funeral Mass. The burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Anna Rose was born April 30, 1933, in Blenker to Joseph S. and Anna (Grassl) Koller and attended St. Kilian’s Parochial School, St. Rose Convent, in La Crosse for three and a half years and graduated from Auburndale High School.
Anna Rose was a lifelong homemaker. During her younger years she enjoyed crocheting and especially loved baseball as a fan of the Milwaukee Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers and the Milwaukee Brewers. Anna Rose was a caring soul who cared deeply about others and always seemed to bring out the best in people with her kind and gentle manner. From 1957 until 1972, Anna Rose lived in Los Angeles and Compton, Calif., where she met her husband, Obediah. He passed away in November 1971.
A special word of thanks goes out to many individuals who were so kind to Anna Rose her entire life. They include, but are not limited to, Arnold and Adeline Adams and family who sacrificed so much to allow Anna Rose and her son, David, to live a full life in a safe and intellectually stimulating environment. Adeline became Anna Rose’s and David’s guardian shortly after they moved from California, to the Adams farm in Milladore. Due to Adeline’s heroic and persistent efforts, Anna Rose was able to live comfortably throughout her lifetime. There are not enough words to thank Adeline for her hard work on behalf of her sister, and David, whom she loved so much (and they loved Adeline, and her family very much, in return). Thank you to Mary Rayome, Joe Adams, Tina and Dan Sivek, Kathy Hartman, Jerome Adams, John Adams and Andy Adams for being so good to Anna Rose. A heartfelt word of thanks goes out to Tina and Dan Sivek, who were with David when Anna Rose ascended to heaven.
Another person who was a lifelong advocate for Anna Rose was her St. Kilian’s Parochial School classmate and lifelong friend, Rita Weiler. Rita was a staunch defender of Anna Rose. Rita (and her husband, Eugene) always took time to make certain Anna Rose was included in various area activities, such as high school class reunions. That meant so much to Anna Rose.
A huge word of thanks goes out to the many people in Marshfield who insured Anna Rose lived a life of dignity and respect. Mike Christner was Anna Rose’s first social worker when she moved to Marshfield in 1976. Then, for 35 years, Marc Cross was Anna Rose’s advocate. Marc always made sure Anna Rose’s interests were protected through his tireless efforts keeping up with ever-changing government rules. Marc was always a good friend to Anna Rose.
Thank you to the third floor staff of the Marshfield Medical Center for their valiant efforts in trying to treat Anna Rose’s illness, and, when the end was inevitable, making sure she was comfortable during her journey home.
Finally, thank you to Phyllis LeMoine, her daughter, Jill, Vicki, and the numerous people at Drake House II who, for the past nine years, took care of Anna Rose’s many needs. The time spent at Drake House II is without question nine of the happiest years of Anna Rose’s life.
Anna Rose is survived by her son, David (Sharon) Harris of La Crosse; two grandchildren, Benjamin (Brittany) Harris of Minneapolis and Lauren Harris of La Crosse; along with a great-granddaughter, Estelle Harris-Eyo. She is further survived by two sisters, Mary Jane Lane of Nanuet, N.Y., and Eileen Cherney of Milladore; and is survived by many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents; her husband; two sisters, Genevieve Lobner and Adeline Adams; and two brothers, Robert and Gary Koller.
The family will designate a memorial at a later date. Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com.