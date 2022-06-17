WHEATON—Anna “Susie” Karin Staves, 74, of the township of Wheaton, died Wednesday, June 15, 2022, surrounded by her children, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Susie was born on February 6, 1948, in Augsburg Germany. She attended Nursing School in Minneapolis, graduating as an LPN. Susie worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls for 30 plus years. She married Whalen Staves on September 19, 1970, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Tilden, WI. Susie and Whalen enjoyed traveling. They went to Africa, all through Europe, Thailand and India, just to name a few. Susie was a great storyteller and enjoyed talking to new people. Cooking was a passion to her; she could turn very little into a wonderful meal. Gardening, working around the yard, and feeding birds gave her great joy.
Susie is survived by her children, Kristine Martin, Robert Staves, and Melissa Lee; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Etta Neukaufer; along with many other loving relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Whalen Staves; son, John Staves; brother, Robert Neukaufer; and sister, Christa Schuster.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude PL, Memphis TN 38105-9959.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
