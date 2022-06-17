Anna "Susie" Karin Staves

Susie was born on February 6, 1948, in Augsburg Germany. She attended Nursing School in Minneapolis, graduating as an LPN. Susie worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls for 30 plus years. She married Whalen Staves on September 19, 1970, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Tilden, WI. Susie and Whalen enjoyed traveling. They went to Africa, all through Europe, Thailand and India, just to name a few. Susie was a great storyteller and enjoyed talking to new people. Cooking was a passion to her; she could turn very little into a wonderful meal. Gardening, working around the yard, and feeding birds gave her great joy.