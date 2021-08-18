 Skip to main content
Anne Catherine (Bannen) Hoskins

STOUGHTON—Anne Catherine (Bannen) Hoskins, 63, of Stoughton, WI, passed away very peacefully at home with her husband at her side. Anne was born on May 30, 1958, in La Crosse, WI.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, August 23, 2021, at St. Ann Catholic Church, 323 N. Van Buren St., Stoughton with Fr. Randy Budnar presiding. Burial will follow at St Ann Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until the funeral at the church on Monday.

