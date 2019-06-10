Anne (Ducklow) Rose, 67, of Tomah passed away Wednesday, June 5 2019, at The Rivers assisted living facility, Portage, Wis.
Anne was born March 4, 1952, to Lyle and Loretta (Rice) Ducklow.
On Oct. 25,1980, she was united in marriage to Collin “Fudge” Rose. She worked at the Tomah VA Medical Center for many years, as an occupational therapy assistant.
Anne had a big personality and entertained family and friends with her feisty sense of humor. She could bring humor to any situation and even in the darkest times of life she would have everyone laughing through their tears. She was a fabulous cook and no one left empty handed. She enjoyed spending time with her family and a shared love of golf with her brothers, Jim, Tom and Tiger. She shared a special relationship with her sister-in-law, Jan Ducklow, who was also her best friend. She also shared a special relationship with her nieces, Niki and Kim Ducklow and was always there to help out after Jan passed. She also had close relationships with her other sisters-in-law, Joanne Ducklow and Rosalie Ducklow, with whom she shared many laughs and great memories. She will be remembered for her big heart, her witty sense of humor, her generosity, her spoiled dogs, and her love of her family. We will all miss her immensely.
She is survived by her daughter, Kelli (Marc) Shutter; her beloved granddaughters, Kamryn and Emmeri; a sister, Judy Dhooge; brothers, Bob “Tiger” Ducklow of Tomah and Pat (Joanne) Ducklow of La Crosse; a sister-in-law, Rosalie Ducklow; many nieces, nephews and close friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lyle and Loretta Ducklow; her husband, Collin “Fudge” Rose; her brothers, James, Thomas and Richard (Mary Rose) Ducklow; her sister-in-law, Jan Ducklow; brother-in-law, Dennis Dhooge; and her special aunt, Mary Rice.
Funeral services were held Saturday, June 8, at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Monsignor Richard Gilles officiated. Burial followed in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Tomah. Family and friends visited from 9 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah.
