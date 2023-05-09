LA CROSSE—Anne M. (Alland) Steers, 61, of La Crosse, died peacefully at her home on Saturday, May 6, 2023, following a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on October 13, 1961, in La Crosse, to Gene C. and Ruth Ann (Lambert) Alland. She married Dale Steers in La Crosse on October 9, 1982. He preceded her in death on February 1, 2009.

Anne loved spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. Anne was passionate about caring for the children who came to her home daycare, and many of them have continued to stay in touch. She enjoyed gardening, fishing, camping, socializing, long drives in the country, visiting casinos, and dancing the night away. She will be remembered for always putting other people’s needs before her own, her infectious laugh, and her ability to find humor even in challenging circumstances.

Anne is survived by partner Donnie Hayden, three children, and four grandchildren: Shawn (Tara) Steers and their children Shawn, Jr. and Avery; Ryan (Anne) Steers and their children Hazel and Layla; and Gene Steers. She is also survived by brothers Eric (Katherine Murphy) Alland and Carl (Jayne) Alland and many loving extended family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Dale, and brother Rob Alland.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church in La Crosse. Pastor Phil Waselik will officiate. Burial will follow at the Oak Grove Cemetery. Friends may call at the Fossum Funeral Home in Onalaska from 4:00pm to 7:00pm on Thursday and at Trinity Lutheran Church on Friday from 12:00pm to 1:00pm.

The family wishes to thank the oncology and radiology staff at Mayo Clinic and the staff of Mayo Hospice for their exceptional care and support during Anne’s illness.