NEW RICHMOND—Annette (Heigeman) Jones, age 85, of New Richmond, WI, was called home to her Lord Jesus on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 365 West River Dr. in New Richmond. Visitation will also be Saturday from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in Hay River Cemetery, Dunn County, WI.