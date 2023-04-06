NEW RICHMOND—Annette (Heigeman) Jones, age 85, of New Richmond, WI, was called home to her Lord Jesus on Saturday, April 1, 2023.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 365 West River Dr. in New Richmond. Visitation will also be Saturday from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in Hay River Cemetery, Dunn County, WI.
Memorials are preferred to St. Luke’s Lutheran Church or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 3801-9929. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services of New Richmond.