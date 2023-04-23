LA CROSSE — Anthony P. “Tony” Tschumper, 81, of La Crescent, Minn., passed away on Friday, April 14, 2023, at the Mayo Clinic Health Services in La Crosse. He was born June 21, 1941, in La Crosse to Anton and Bertha (Roraff) Tschumper. Tony had worked for Old Hickory Apple Orchard in La Crescent for many years. He was proud to have served as a volunteer firefighter for the City of La Crescent.

In his younger years, Tony enjoyed trapping muskrats with his dad. He also loved to fish.

Tony is survived by three nieces: Debra (Daniel) Enright, Julie (Jeffrey) Cohen and Victoria (Bradley) Galvin; six great-nieces and great-nephews and three great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister and brother-in-law: Rosemary and James Doyle; four uncles: Fred, Emil, Frank and Jos Tschumper and an aunt, Mary (Ernie) Miller.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 28, at Crucifixion Catholic Church in La Crescent. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. There will be no visitation prior to the Mass.

Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crescent is assisting the family.