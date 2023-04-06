ONALASKA — Anthony “Tony” Esmond, 72, of Onalaska, Wisconsin, died on April 3, 2023, at home after a four-year battle with cancer, surrounded by the love of his family. Born in Illinois to Robert and Virginia, and raised in Nebraska, the family then moved to La Crosse, Wisconsin, where he graduated from Aquinas High School. In 1973, he married Sydney in Boulder, Colorado. They returned to La Crosse, where Tony spent 25 years with Gateway/Fleming Foods as a warehouse supervisor. He then changed careers and worked for the La Crosse School District as a custodian for 15 years before retiring.

Tony and Sydney had two children, a son, Graham, and a daughter, Whitney (Esmond) Miller. His greatest joy and blessings in life were the birth of his two granddaughters. He was known to them as “Papa” and cherished that role.

Throughout his life, Tony had many lifelong friendships that he cherished. During the summer months, Tony enjoyed his role as “Coach E,” spent on the baseball fields coaching his children and other youth. He also valued all the time spent with his fellow “coaches” at their weekly coffee get-togethers. Tony and Sydney were huge music fans and attended hundreds of concerts throughout their lifetime together.

As per Tony’s wishes, there will be no funeral service as he has been accepted to the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine Body Donation Program, to help further medical research. There will be a private family celebration later.

He is survived by his wife (Sydney), son (Graham), daughter (Whitney – Jeremy Miller), two beloved granddaughters, and sister (Julie Guess – Jim Hunsberger). He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family would like to thank Gundersen Health Oncology Department, St. Croix Hospice, and the outpouring of support from family, friends, and neighbors.

The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider donating in Tony’s name to any of the following organizations that had significant meaning to him throughout his life: St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Coulee Region Humane Society, and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.