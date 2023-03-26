ORONOCO, Minn. — Anthony “Tony” Kleinschmidt, age 69, of Oronoco, Minn., died peacefully at his home on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

A visitation will be Friday, March 31, 2023, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Lundberg Funeral Home, Cannon Falls, with a time of remembrance and prayer to follow at 4:00 p.m. www.LundbergFuneral.com.