ORONOCO, Minn. — Anthony “Tony” Kleinschmidt, age 69, of Oronoco, Minn., died peacefully at his home on Sunday, March 19, 2023.
A 1972 Winona Cotter High School graduate, he was a longtime IBM employee.
Survived by wife, Charlene; children: Abel, Danyel, and Arah (Doug) Spurgeon; grandson, Jack; granddaughter, James; sister, Kathleen Rowekamp; brother, Mark A. (Kathy); sister-in-law, Gail Kleinschmidt.
A visitation will be Friday, March 31, 2023, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Lundberg Funeral Home, Cannon Falls, with a time of remembrance and prayer to follow at 4:00 p.m. www.LundbergFuneral.com.