Anthony “Tony” P. Hafner, 73, of La Crosse, passed away Monday, August 30, 2021 at Gundersen Health Systems, La Crosse. He was born on February 14, 1948 to Raymond and Kathryn (Williams) Hafner.

Tony graduated from La Crosse Aquinas in 1966 and joined the US Air Force immediately following graduation. Tony proudly served his country in Vietnam from 1966-1970. In 1972 Tony married Sandy Jensen and they celebrated 49 years of marriage together. He was a machinist at Trane Company for 40 years prior to his retirement.

Among Tony’s many hobbies and loves were spending time with family, fishing, the Green Bay Packers, annual Hayward vacations, late night campfires and trips to the casino. Among his greatest joy was the pride he had in his grandkids Caleb and Kylie Oliver and enjoyed attending their many sporting and school activities.

Tony is survived by his wife Sandy; daughter Jenny (Matt) Oliver; grandchildren: Caleb and Kylie Oliver; brothers: Bob (Mona) Hafner, Frank Hafner, and Jerry (Carol) Hafner; sisters: Dolores Eeg, Rita Miller, Ruth Hafner, and Mary Wing; and many nieces and nephews.