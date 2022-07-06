La CROSSE—Anthony “Tony” Rubasch, 76, of La Crosse, died peacefully in his home on June 24, 2022. He was born September 24, 1945, in Illinois. His mother died young, so in his early years, he and his brothers, Rich and Bill, were raised by his dad. They often went fishing and boating every chance they got. When Tony was 14 years old, his dad died suddenly. Rich was soon to marry, so Tony and Bill were able to spend their teen years together with Rich and Pat. Tony was a wonderful uncle to Rich and Pat’s growing family, but soon met a girl of his own. He married Nancy and they had two boys, Tony Jr. and Michael. He shared his love of camping, fishing, water skiing, and boating with them. They also traveled to Wisconsin for fun with their cousins after they moved to the farm.

Tony spent most of his working years in the manufacturing trade. He worked for Furnas Electric and Eaton Corporation in Illinois, using his skill in engineering. He still enjoyed his outdoor hobbies, including annual fishing trips with his buddies to Northern Minnesota. Nancy and he divorced and he later married Anne and blended her four children with his own. His skill in his trade inspired him to form his own business, focused on ultrasonics. He named it Toman Tool after Tony, Michael and himself (Anthony). When he and Anne separated, Tony moved the business to Wisconsin. He entered in partnership with his brother, Rich, and they eventually expanded the business to the Viroqua Industrial Park, creating many jobs for the area. A few family members spent time working in the business, including his son, Tony Jr.

When Tony started online dating, he met the love of his life, Deb. She and Tony were married in 2009. They enjoyed fishing, boating, and gardening together, often competing with who got the biggest or the most fish. He never seemed to mind if that was Deb. He was just happy to enjoy the adventure. Deb’s deep faith was contagious and she and Tony shared many friendships and experiences through church service. They enjoyed some happy retirement years together, traveling and enjoying each other’s company until Tony’s health declined. Deb’s love and care for Tony matched his deep love for her. They were together as he made his journey home. May he enjoy calm waters and may the fish always be biting as he rests in the joys of heaven.

Tony will be dearly missed by his wife, Deb; her children: Steve (Aneliz), Elizabeth (Jesse) and Jeff; Tony’s son, Tony Jr. (Angie); brother, Bill (MaryJo); sister-in-law, Pat; granddaughters: Ashley and Alissa; grandson, Nathan; many step-children; step-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Michael; infant sister, Marie Katherine; brother, Richard; uncle, John; aunt, Ruth; and special cousin, Helen.

The family would especially like to thank Mayo Hospice for their phenomenal care of both Tony and Deb through these difficult last months of his illness. We owe them a debt of gratitude for giving Deb the ability to keep Tony in his own home for his end-of-life care.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley. A visitation was held at the funeral home from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday and from 10 a.m. until service time on Wednesday. Burial was in the Westby Coon Prairie Cemetery. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.