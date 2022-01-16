 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Antonette "Toni" Marie Schock

ARCADIA — Antonette “Toni” Marie Schock, 79, of Arcadia passed away peacefully at her home under the care of Mayo Clinic Hospice January 7, 2022. Antonette was born on May 17, 1942, in Arcadia to Anthony “Tony” and Josephine (Brom) Pehler. Toni graduated from Arcadia High School and married Ricardo “Rick” Schock on July 11, 1964. Together they raised three children: Julie, Patrick and Michael.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Parish with Father Sebastian Kolodziejczyk officiating. Friends and family are invited to a visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church on Saturday. Burial will be at a later date at St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery, rural Arcadia. To express condolences online to Toni’s family, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Tips for taking better smartphone photos

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News