ARCADIA — Antonette “Toni” Marie Schock, 79, of Arcadia passed away peacefully at her home under the care of Mayo Clinic Hospice January 7, 2022. Antonette was born on May 17, 1942, in Arcadia to Anthony “Tony” and Josephine (Brom) Pehler. Toni graduated from Arcadia High School and married Ricardo “Rick” Schock on July 11, 1964. Together they raised three children: Julie, Patrick and Michael.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Parish with Father Sebastian Kolodziejczyk officiating. Friends and family are invited to a visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church on Saturday. Burial will be at a later date at St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery, rural Arcadia. To express condolences online to Toni’s family, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.