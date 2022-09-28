Araminta L. Adams

VIROQUA/BOSCOBEL - Araminta L. Adams, age 88, Soldiers Grove, Wisconsin, went to be with the Lord and Savior Christ Jesus, on Tuesday September 19, 2022.

She was born January 1, 1934 in Richland County, the daughter of Charley T. and Thelma (Collins) Wilson. She was a graduate of Avoca High School and, graduate of the Milwaukee Business Institute. She was employed by the University of Wisconsin Hospital of Madison until her marriage to Duane K. Adams on August 7, 1954 at the Avoca Bible Church in Avoca.

Following their marriage, they moved to New Mexico where her husband was stationed at the Continental Divide Air Force base. She then began working for the U.S. Government Department of Interior in New Mexico until her husband's discharge from the military. They returned to Wisconsin to farm until their retirement in April of 1987. They moved to a rural residence at Star Valley, rural Soldiers Grove, Wisconsin.

Her hobbies were secretarial, bookkeeping, sewing, and gardening. She and her husband were members of Maple Ridge Bible Church.

She is survived by her husband, Duane Adams of Viroqua; two sons: Terryl (Julie) Adams of Gays Mills, Torry (Julie) Adams of Boscobel; one daughter; Laurie LeAnn (Craig) Manson of Edgar Wisconsin; son-in-law, Patrick Jackson of Boscobel; nine grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; one sister, Laurie Jo Wilson of Grand Rapids, Michigan; two brothers: Stanley Wilson of Token Creek and Dennis Wilson of Canada. She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Victoria Jackson; two sisters: June Riek, Karen Powell; one brother, Charles Wilson.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. at the Maple Ridge Bible Church , rural Boscobel. Pastors Dave Smith and Noel Mayes co-officiating. Burial in the Maple Ridge Cemetery. Friends may call on Saturday September 24, 2022 from 12:00 P.M. until the time of service at Maple Ridge Bible Church, rural Boscobel.

The Kendall Funeral Service in Boscobel is assisting the family. Online condolences can be sent to www.kendallfuneralservice.com.