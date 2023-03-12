Born in Winona, MN where he went to school and worked at his parent's restaurant and pool hall learning from customers and living Midwestern values. Enlisting in the Air Force during the Korean War, he became a Russian linguist and crypto analyst which changed the direction of his life. He graduated from St. Mary's College in Winona in 1956 and was hired by IBM. After only eight years, at the age of 33, he became their VP of Marketing, Data Processing Division. In the early 1970s, Arch launched McGill Associates guiding Seiko as they transitioned from mechanical to electromechanical technology in watches. As AT&T was changing from a monopoly to a competitive business, he was the first executive hired from outside the Bell system. In a company with over one million employees his challenge, was to change the culture and lead in a new direction. He became their VP of Marketing, winning distinguished speaker awards from the top business schools, Marketing Statesman of the Year in NYC and many visits to the White House. American Bell, the bold new company Bell System needed for the competitive telecommunications market was created and Arch lead as President. His love of action and working with entrepreneurs brought him to venture capital as President at Rothschild Ventures NYC.