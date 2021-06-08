Archie P. Rundhaugen, 90 of rural Westby died Friday June 4, 2021 at Norseland Nursing Home in Westby. He was born July 2, 1930 to Tilmar and Bella (Lokken) Rundhaugen. He attended Dahlen School and graduated from Westby High School in 1947. Archie met Carol Moilien at church choir at Coon Valley Lutheran Church. They were also married there on February 24, 1951. They began farming, renting a couple farms until purchasing one on Rognstad Ridge, rural Cashton. There they farmed for many years, had three children, raised acres of tobacco and added more farms. After the loss of their oldest daughter, Kathy and both of Archie’s parents in 1978, the joy seemed to go out of farming and they sold the farm in 1979. Archie was instrumental in starting Coon Valley Farm & Home and also worked many years at Lind’s Hardware in Cashton. He enjoyed helping others with many of his skills and talents. He was the ultimate handyman, carpenter, mechanic, woodworker and gardener and enjoyed cooking and canning. He loved making and selling lefse. Carol would man the grill and they would bake for hours turning out many dozen a day.