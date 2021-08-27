OAKDALE/NORWALK—Ardell K. Greeno, 69, of Oakdale and formerly of Norwalk, died Thursday, August 19, 2021 at New Day Adult Home, Oakdale. She was born on March 17, 1952 to Irwin “Dude” and Eleanor (Yahnke) Greeno. She grew up in Cataract and Norwalk.

Ardell attended elementary school in Norwalk. She was a resident at New Day in Oakdale for the last 14 years. She loved puzzles, sorting her pennies, country music, shopping, taking day trips, watching baseball games and game shows, and she loved her “Alexa” device.

Ardell is survived by her brother, Loren (Barb) Greeno; niece, Alicia Greeno; nephew, Brandon Greeno; and aunts and uncles.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A funeral service was held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, with Reverend Roberta Nowicki officiating. Burial was in Cataract Cemetery.

Family and friends were invited to call from 12 noon until time of services on Wednesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.schanhoferfh.com

The Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.