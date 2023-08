LA CROSSE — Ardelle S. Doering, age 93, of La Crosse passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at the Faith and Life Center at Riverside Transitional Care, 2575 Seventh St. S, La Crosse.