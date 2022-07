RETREAT—Ardis L. Stilwell, age 88, of rural Retreat, WI, passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Thorson-Popp Funeral and Cremation Services. Burial will be in the Walnut Mound Cemetery, Retreat, WI. Visitation will be on Saturday, July 16, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Thorson-Popp Funeral and Cremation Services is entrusted with her services. Online condolences: www.thorsonpopp.com