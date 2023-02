Ardis Sylvia Scattum, 93 of Minnesota City, passed away Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at her home in Minnesota City, Minnesota.

Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Winona.

Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, Winona, and beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at the church.

Services are entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.