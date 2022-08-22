LA CRESCENT — Ardith Ann Amsrud, 94, of La Crescent, Minn., passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 18, 2022, in her home. She was born on February 19, 1928, in La Crosse, Wis., to William and Ella (Sullivan) Engstler. She attended and graduated from St. Peter’s Catholic School in Hokah. She married Morris Amsrud in Hokah on October 4, 1952. Ardith was active in Our Lady of Fatima and volunteered at Crucifixion School. She enjoyed baking, cooking and spending time with family.

She is survived by her children: Ellen Blank of La Crescent, Gary Amsrud of La Crosse, Kevin (Patty) Amsrud of Laurel, MD and Julie Peterson of La Crescent; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; two sisters: Dolores Swenson of California and Ruth Strabley of La Crescent; one brother, Larry Engstler of Rochester, Minn. She was preceded in death her parents; husband, Morris; brother, Adrian Engstler; sisters: Mary Joan Miller and Lorraine Senn; and a son-in-law, Steve Blank.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Hokah. Rev. John L. Evans II will officiate. Burial will be held at a later date in Crucifixion Cemetery in La Crescent. Visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.