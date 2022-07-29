Ardyce L. (Jacobson) Garavalia

WARRENS—Ardyce L. (Jacobson) Garavalia, 88, of Warrens, died Sunday, July 3, 2022 at her home. She was born on April 11, 1934 to Frederick and Verna (Everson) Jacobson in Jefferson Township, Wisconsin.

She grew up in Vernon County, and graduated from Viroqua High School in May of 1952. She was a dedicated employee of the Tomah VA Hospital for over 30 years.

She married Greg Garavalia on May 30, 1953. After 40 years of marriage, Greg passed away on October 19, 1993. In her later years, Greg’s nephew, Doug Garavalia, was a great help to her.

Ardyce is survived by her sister, Rachel McCann; nephew, Kelly McCann; niece, Sue (Jim) Hamburg; and other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Frederick and Verna (Everson) Jacobson; husband, Greg Garavalia; brother, Jake Jacobson; sister-in-law, Suki Jacobson; and niece, Monica (Barry) Bowers.

A memorial service will be held at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Shennington, Wisconsin at 12:00 p.m., on Saturday, July 30, 2022, with Pastor Julie Volman officiating, followed by a luncheon at the church. Burial will be in Wood Cemetery, following the luncheon.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church.

Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation is assisting the family with arrangements.