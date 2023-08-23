Ardyce O. Haugen, age 94, of Shoreview, MN, formerly of Westby, passed away on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. She was born on April 20, 1929, in Vernon County to the late Oscar and Amanda (Skaug) Erlandson. Ardyce married Blaine Haugen on June 30, 1950.

She received her teaching certificate from Normal School in Viroqua and started her teaching career at the Esofea Country School in 1949. Ardyce went back to earn her bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin – La Crosse before teaching first grade at Westby Elementary. In addition to teaching, she supported her husband in running their dairy farm and raising tobacco. She retired from teaching in 1992, to travel, golf, and spend time with grandchildren. She also enjoyed her flower gardens and crocheting afghans for the family. Ardyce and Blaine were fortunate to visit relatives in Norway five times, other European countries, and every state in the U.S.

Ardyce is survived by her daughter, Bonnie (Dan Kaiser) of Shoreview, MN; her son, Arvid (Laura) of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; grandchildren: Dawn Kaiser, Amy Haugen, Erika (Jess) Crassweller, and Kristin (Nate) Ross; great-grandchildren: Jessica (Joe) Beaudoin, Kinsley Crassweller, Adalynn Ross, Brinley Crassweller, and Avery Ross; great-great grandchildren, Franklin and Jackson; sisters-in-law: Darlene Williams, Lorraine Everson, and Charlotte Kirkeeng; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Blaine and her siblings: infant Ardean, Willard Erlandson, Alton Erlandson, Chester Erlandson, Alice Stoleson, and Olga Kraabel.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Bethany Lutheran Church, Esofea. A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Ardyce will be laid to rest in the church cemetery next to her husband. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.