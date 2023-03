Arlan R. Pedersen, born on August 3, 1941, passed away peacefully at his home on March 13, 2023. He is survived by his loving wife, Sandra; sons: Rick (Joane) Pedersen and Larry (Ayumi) Pedersen; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a brother, Steven (Diane) Pedersen. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. A complete obituary and online condolences may be found at www.fossumfuneralhome.com.