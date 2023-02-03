LA CROSSE—Arleen B. Kelley, 92, of La Crosse, passed away peacefully, at her home, on January 30, 2023.

She was born July 6, 1930 in La Crosse. Arleen devoted her life to helping and caring for others; she touched so many lives.

She was preceded in death by two brothers: Sonny and Mervin; her twin sister, Ardelle; two sons: Rodney Harris, Jeff Harris; her daughter, Carol Webster; two grandchildren: Kenny Bush and Robbie Morrison; and three nephews.

Survivors include her sister, Hazel (Eldon) Iverson and their daughter, Janice and her family; two daughters: Laura (Jim) Wagoner and Verlene Morrison (husband, Jeff, deceased); seven grandchildren: Krystl, Jascelynn, Jarred, Jennifer, Tony, Melinda, and Erin; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; beloved nieces and nephews; other relatives; and friends.

A time of sharing and prayers to celebrate Arleen’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 6, 2023, at Fredrickson Funeral Home, Woodruff Chapel, 4239 Mormon Coulee Rd., La Crosse. A private entombment will be in the Gardens of Peace Mausoleum at Mormon Coulee Memorial Cemetery in La Crosse. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Arleen’s memory, to the Mayo Clinic Health System Hospice Program in La Crosse.

Online condolences may be offered at www.FredricksonFuneralHomes.com.