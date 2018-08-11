LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Arlen Monroe Twite, 87, of La Crescent passed away peacefully with family by his side Friday, Aug. 3, 2018.
He was born in La Crosse to Monroe and Gertrude Twite Sept. 7, 1930. He married Judith Mary (Cram) July 29, 1956 and recently celebrated 62 very happy years of marriage.
In addition to his wife, Judy; he is survived by his sons, Jay (Wendy) Twite, David (Tracy) Twite and Scott Twite; his daughter, Michele (Timothy) Miller; his two beloved sisters, Beverly Barribeau and Bonnie Sheppard; 18 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren with one more on the way; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by sister, Birdell Follman.
Arlen had worked at the La Crosse Tribune as a linotype operator in his early marriage until buying La Crosse Composing Company, inviting Dick Brostrom on as a partner in the business. The company later became Creative Type.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 17, at 11 a.m. at First Free Church, 123 Mason St., Onalaska, with a reception to follow immediately after the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to be split between Children’s Vision International, Inc., 1002 Grove St., PO Box 380, Bangor, WI 54614; or at www.childrensvision.org. or made to Montego Bay Christian Academy in Jamaica.
Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.