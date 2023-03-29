VIROQUA—Arlen W. “Bud” Everson, age 88, of Viroqua and formerly of Soldiers Grove, WI, passed away Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Bethel Oaks Memory Care. He was born on January 28, 1935, the son of Clarence and Catherine (Olson) Everson. Bud married to his forever sweetheart, Joan Turk, on June 19, 1953, and throughout their nearly 70 years together they were blessed with five children, 11 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. He taught his family what they needed to know and was the best dad and “Grandpa Bud” anybody could have. When not spending time with his family, Bud worked as an operating engineer for over 50 years with Local 139, and owned and operated Turks IGA in Soldiers Grove. After his retirement, Bud and Joan spent 25 years wintering in Florence, AZ. He enjoyed his family, golfing, hunting, and searching for morel mushrooms.

Blessed be his memory.

Bud is survived by his wife, Joan; children: Jeff (Marsha) Everson, Lori (John) Drake, Denny (Sherri) Everson, Dori (Steve) Mickelson, and Mark (Carol) Everson; 11 grandchildren: Kelly (Justin Richter) Everson, Michael (Kim) Everson, Christopher (Terresa) Drake, Danyl Drake, Megan (Robbie) Johel, Stacy (Jake) LaRow, Derek (Mary Cartier) Everson, Kyle (Nate Diekmann) Mickelson, Tyler Mickelson, Robert (Christina) Everson, and Andrea Everson; 12 great-grandchildren; three sisters: Joanne France, Clarice Herreid, and Catherine Johnson; two brothers-in-law: Wayne (Beverly) Turk and Robert (Arianna) Turk; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and family friends. In addition to his parents, Bud was preceded in death by four brothers-in-law: Donald France, Thomas Herreid, John C. Johnson, and Richard (Beverly) Turk.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Thorson-Popp Funeral and Cremation Services in Viroqua with Carrie Anderson officiating. Burial will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery, Soldiers Grove. Visitation will be on Monday, March 27, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

In lieu of plants and flowers, memorials in honor of Bud may be given to Bethel Oaks Memory Care or St. Croix Hospice. Thorson-Popp Funeral and Cremation Services in Viroqua is entrusted with her services.

Special thanks to all the staff at Bethel Oaks Memory Care and St. Croix Hospice for their compassionate care and many kindnesses. Online condolences: www.thorsonpopp.com